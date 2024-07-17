JPD Investigating Shots Fired Near Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police are investigating another shots fired incident near Downtown Jacksonville from overnight.

Officers reported hearing shots fired near Central Park Plaza at 12:51AM. Evidence was collected and shots were determined to be in the vicinity of South East Street and East Beecher Avenue. No property damage was reported in police reports this morning. No injuries were reported. The incident is pending further investigation.

If you have any information on this incident or the multiple other open investigations into shots being fired in residential areas over the last two months, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.