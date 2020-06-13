JPD Investigating Stolen Dirt Bike

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 13, 2020 at 6:26am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a reported theft that occurred last night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Main Street at 10:12 pm when a complainant reported a missing dirt bike.

The dirt bike was reportedly stolen from a parked trailer on the property sometime between 6:30 pm and 10:00 pm yesterday evening.

Jacksonville Police report they have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about this theft are asked to call the Jacksonville Police at 479-4630.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300, or by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page.