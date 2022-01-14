JPD Investigating Stolen Vehicle Crash

Jacksonville Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that was found flipped over in a residence’s yard yesterday evening.

Jacksonville Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Lafayette Avenue at around 5:45PM yesterday. Police reports about the incident were not released this morning.

An eye witness report says that a motorcycle and a stolen black Chrysler passenger car were traveling in the area of East Lafayette Avenue at a high rate of speed. The eye witness believes that the car may have been in pursuit of the motorcycle prior to the car crashing and then flipping over on its top in the front yard of a residence and colliding with a parked car.

The alleged driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot. Further details about the event are unknown and await further confirmation by police. This story will develop as more details are released.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.