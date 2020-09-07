JPD Investigating Stolen Vehicle Incident From Saturday

Jacksonville Police are investigating a stolen vehicle incident that took place over the course of Saturday, ending with the vehicle being abandoned.

Jacksonville Police received a call at 8:20AM Saturday to a residence on Westfair Drive. The complainant told police that his 2005 Nissan Maxima had been taken between 12AM and 5AM after he had left it unlocked near his residence.

At 11:02PM, a Jacksonville Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle near the Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue, but the vehicle fled. According to Lieutenant Sean Walker, the officer attempted to pursue the vehicle but terminated the pursuit when the chase reached dangerous rates of speed. At 11:24PM, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle on Old Highway 36 east of Jacksonville near Howe Lane.

The vehicle has been impounded pending further investigation. If you have any further information on the incident, contact the Jacksonville Police Department’s Investigative Division at 217-479-4630.