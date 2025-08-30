JPD Investigating Storage Unit Burglary

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 30, 2025 at 9:19am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a recent break-in and burglary of a storage unit on the city’s east end.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East College Avenue at approximately 8:30 AM Friday for a report of a break-in.

According to a police report, someone forced entry into a storage unit and removed a four-wheeler and a bike. No description of either item was made available in the report as of press time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.