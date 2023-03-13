JPD Investigating Sunday Vehicle Theft

According to a preliminary report, Jacksonville Police officers were called to the 200 block of West Beecher Avenue at 8:00 am Sunday after a caller advised that someone had taken her vehicle without her permission.

According to the report, the vehicle was later recovered in the 700 block of West College Avenue at approximately 1:45 pm.

No arrests have been made as of press time. Jacksonville Police investigators ask anyone who has information on this incident to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.