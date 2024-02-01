JPD Investigating Suspicious Car Fire

Jacksonville Police are requesting the public’s help in an arson investigation.

The Jacksonville Police Department and Jacksonville Fire Department were requested to the Rolling Acres Trailer Court at the north end of the court at approximately 9:20 last night for a car on fire.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found a vehicle fully engulfed that was parked and unattended. The vehicle has been deemed a total loss.

Jacksonville Police request that if you have any information concerning this incident to call and leave a tip at 217-479-4630, or you may leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300.