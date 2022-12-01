JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown person(s) used bricks to damage several windows at a business located in the 1100 block of West Walnut Street.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be payout.



Crime Stoppers reminds the public that if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.