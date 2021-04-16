JPD Investigating Theft at Morgan County Housing Authority

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft from the Morgan County Housing Authority. Jacksonville Police have received information about an alleged theft by an employee that occurred on or about February 2nd.

According to a police report, an employee was seen allegedly taking a tan petty cash box from the office of the Morgan County Housing Authority offices at 301 West Beecher Avenue. The cash box is alleged to contain approximately $500.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Jacksonville Police Investigations Unit at 217-479-4630.