JPD Investigating Theft of Items from Ambulance

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 12, 2023 at 6:50am

Jacksonville Police are seeking information after an ambulance was ransacked recently.

Officers were called to LifeStar Ambulance service located at 524 South Main Street at approximately 6:45 last night for a report of a theft.

Upon arrival and investigation officers learned sometime between yesterday and December 2nd someone stole approximately $1,750.00 worth of items from one of the ambulances.

Police are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or submit an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.