JPD Investigating Theft of Tools on Wednesday

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

At 5 am on Wednesday, July 27th, unknown persons cut a padlock to remove a toolbox from a pickup that was parked at a business in the 1600 block of West Morton Avenue. According to the report, various Milwaukee brand tools were inside the toolbox at the time it was taken.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.