JPD Investigating Thefts at Lake Jacksonville Campground

Crime Stoppers are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigations of two recent thefts at the Family Campers Campground at Lake Jacksonville.

Sometime between August 29 and September 19; unknown person(s) removed a 14 foot single axle utility trailer. The trailer had red ratchet straps in the middle and front.

Earlier this month, a golf cart was removed from the same campground

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties at 243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.