JPD Investigating Third Night of Shots Fire Incidents

Jacksonville Police are investigating 3 more shots fired incidents from last night.

The first shots fired incident came at 9:11 last night in the 600 block of Allen Avenue. A complaintant told police dispatch that 3 male subjects jumped out of a dark colored pick-up truck and shot approximately 8 shots at the residence and then left the area traveling northbound towards East Independence Avenue.

The second incident came at 9:50PM in the 600 block of Jordan Street, where unknown suspects fired between 15-20 rounds into a residence and then fled.

A third shots fired report came from the 800 block of North Clay Avenue at 10:20PM. The Jacksonville Police Department says that no injuries were reported at any of the scenes, but there is report of significant property damage. The two incidents are believed to be connected. These incidents are at least the 3rd incidents of shots fired over the past week within the city of Jacksonville.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300 or the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.