JPD Investigating Third Shots Fired Incident Within A Week

Police are investigating a fourth shots fired incident in the area within the last week. At approximately 3:21 this morning, Jacksonville Police were summoned to the 300 block of East Douglas to a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police found evidence of gun shots. After further investigation, no houses, vehicles or persons were found to have been struck by the gunfire. At this time there are no suspects in this shooting and the incident remains under further investigation.

The incident follows a shooting incident near the Winchester High School last Friday afternoon, a shooting that injured one man in the 200 block of Howe Street at 2:54 Saturday morning, and an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of East Morton and South Clay at 2:23 in the morning this past Sunday which resulted in the arrest of 23 year old Quantorius J. Courtney.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-4630 or Crimestoppers at 243-7300.