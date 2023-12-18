JPD Investigating Tool Trailer Theft

By Benjamin Cox on December 18, 2023 at 10:09am

Jacksonville Police are investigating an overnight theft from Saturday.

Jacksonville Police were called to the 200 block of East Morgan Street at approximately 9:30 Saturday morning for a theft.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that a trailer full of construction tools had been stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of East Morgan Street between 1:30 in the afternoon Friday and approximately 9:30 Saturday morning.

If you have further information on this incident, contact Jacksonville Police investigations at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.