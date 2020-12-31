JPD Investigating Trailer Theft

The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for suspects who stole a trailer early Sunday morning in Jacksonville’s east end. At approximately 5:15AM Sunday, unknown persons in a pickup truck removed a 2019 Wells Fargo enclosed trailer from the property of Stewart’s Auto Body in the 200 block of South Johnson Street.

The trailer is grey & silver in color with a rear tailgate door and side entry door. It measures 7 feet wide by 16 feet long. Morgan, Scott, Cass Crimestoppers currently has 3 security camera footage videos up on their website and Facebook page in an effort to identify the suspects. Anyone who has information concerning this incident should submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could lead to a possible cash reward. Tips remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”