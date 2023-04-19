JPD Investigating Truck Crash, Theft

Police are investigating a vehicle theft after responding to a call of a possible single-vehicle crash this morning.

Police were called to the area of Dunlap Court and Morgan Street at approximately 1:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatchers it appeared that a truck had struck a transformer and the driver was not inside the vehicle.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, an unnamed man told police that his truck had been stolen from the area sometime between the hours of 7:00 pm and 1:30 am.

The vehicle was later recovered by police and the case remains under investigation.