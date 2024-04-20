JPD Investigating Vehicle Break-In

Jacksonville Police are investigating a recent theft from a vehicle.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue at 9:00 Friday morning after a resident reported their vehicle had been broken into.

According to an incident report, sometime between 7:00 pm Thursday and 6:00 am Friday, unknown persons broke into the complainant’s vehicle and removed items without permission.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.