JPD Investigating Vehicle Break-Ins Near I.C.

Jacksonville Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Park and Edgehill Streets at approximately 4:00 am Saturday for multiple reports of vehicles being broken into.

In all three vehicles were found to have been entered by an unknown person. As of the time of the report, no items were reported missing from any of the vehicles.

Investigation into the break-is remains ongoing and Jacksonville Police are reminding the public to keep their vehicles locked and to not leave any valuables inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department by calling 217-479-4630 or leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES, or via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers website or Facebook pages.