JPD Investigating Vehicle Theft and Criminal Damage Incidents from Overnight Sunday

Jacksonville Police are investigating another vehicle theft, and report of criminal damage to a vehicle that both occurred Sunday night.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 1100 block of North Diamond Street yesterday after a complainant advised West Central Joint dispatchers that sometime between 9:00 pm Sunday and 6:30 am Monday her vehicle was stolen. Police say there are currently no witnesses or suspects as of the time of the report.

Police are also investigating an incident of criminal damage to property incident from overnight Sunday. Sometime between the hours of 10:54 pm Sunday and midnight, someone broke the windows out of a vehicle in the 900 block of West College Avenue.

Police reports gave no indication that the incidents were in any way related. Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.