JPD Investigating Vehicle Theft from Monday

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent vehicle theft.

Sometime between 12;45am and 3:30pm on Monday; unknown person(s) removed a vehicle from near a residence on Harmony Drive. The missing vehicle is a 2014 KIA Optima, Silver or Champagne in color with all black interior. It was also described as having a small dent in the driver’s door, along with the word “Turbo” inscribed in the side chrome. Also removed was a black Coach purse and an undisclosed amount of Cash and cards.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.