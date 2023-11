Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of a break-in that occurred over the weekend.

According to a police report, a resident in the 200 block of East Wolcott Street reported that sometime between yesterday afternoon and Friday, someone broke into their shed and removed several items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, and Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.