JPD Investigating Weekend Vehicle Break-In

Jacksonville Police are investigating a recent vehicle break-in.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 200 block of South Prairie Street at approximately 10:30 Friday night after a resident reported her vehicle had been broken into and multiple items were removed.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.