JPD Investigating Weekend Vehicle Theft

Jacksonville Police are continuing to investigate after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Police were called to the 800 block of East State Street at 8:00 Saturday night after a complainant told dispatchers that his truck was missing.

According to police reports, the truck was recovered sometime later. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.