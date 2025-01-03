JPD, JFD Investigating Fire in Church Street Home

One person was reported to be in a residence on South Church when fire and EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire Friday morning.

A Jacksonville Police officer confirmed to West Central Joint Dispatch at 9:10 am that fire was showing from a residence located at 735 South Church Street.

The Jacksonville Fire Department along with South Jacksonville, as mutual aid both responded to the call. Jacksonville Fire Department Lieutenant Josh Sorrill says crews were able to contain the blaze before it could spread.

“We were initially dispatched to a structure fire on North Church Street. Upon arrival, we found heavy fire coming from a second-story window, believed to be just one room involved. We made an initial fire attack with a quick knock down before it spread to any other parts of the house.

One person was reported inside [the home] prior to our arrival. They made an exit and no injuries are noted at this time.”

No one was injured in the in the fire. Sorrill said at the scene this morning that it was too soon to determine any kind of cause of the fire however, at this time it is being deemed under investigation.

Crews remained on the scene late into the morning. The Jacksonville Police Department is in charge of the ongoing investigation.