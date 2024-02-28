JPD Looking For Individual Who Shot Out Vehicle Window at Midwest Youth Services

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on a recent criminal damage to property incident involving vehicles at Midwest Youth Services.

According to a post on Midwest Youth Service’s Facebook Page, at approximately 5:30AM Sunday an unknown individual in dark clothes was on the grounds at 2001 West Lafayette Avenue in Jacksonville. The individual approached one of the agency’s vehicles and shot the window out with a firearm before running away on foot.

Damage shown to a MYS vehicle after the window was shot out by an unknown assailant. (Photo Courtesy of MYS Facebook Page)

Midwest Youth Services officials say they use the vehicles to provide transportation, support, and assist clients through their programming for at-risk, runaway and homeless youth, ages 9-23 in Brown, Cass, Schuyler, Scott and Morgan counties.

If you have any information on who this was please get ahold of MYs by sending a private message or calling the agency at 217-245-6000, calling the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

If your tip leads to the identification of the individual involved in this incident, you may be eligible for a cash reward.