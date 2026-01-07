JPD make arrest in connection to West Beecher shots fired incident

The Jacksonville Police announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man in connection to a shots fired incident into a residence near Beecher Hi-Rise on Monday evening.

According to a press release, at 8:23 p.m. on Monday, the Jacksonville Police Department received numerous calls of shots fired in the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue. Upon arrival, officers ascertained that a residence near the report of gunfire had been struck multiple times. Officers were able to determine that the occupants of the residence were safe and that no one had been injured. Jacksonville Police Detectives arrived on scene and processed it for any available evidence. Officers are said to have continued to collect evidence and investigate the incident throughout Monday evening.

At 4:04 a.m. on Tuesday, a.m., a Jacksonville Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of North Clay Avenue. Quantorius J. Courtney, 28, of the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue, was was subsequently stopped for a traffic violation and during the stop and then attempted to flee from the officer on foot. Courtney was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest, according to the release. During the traffic stop, a loaded handgun was located in the

vehicle Courtney was operating and it was later found to be reported stolen.

Courtney was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he was cited for Armed Habitual Criminal,

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a

Stolen Firearm, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol. He was also given traffic citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper turn signal.

Officers later learned that Courtney was on pretrial release stemming from a prior weapons arrest. Courtney was previously charged for Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon and Armed Habitual Criminal as a result of an arrest in Morgan County in August 2024. Courtney has prior felony history in Morgan County dating back to 2018. Courtney remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police are still requesting further information to assist with the investigation. Residents are urged to contact to contact the JPD Investigative Division at 217-479-4636 or Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300. Information left with Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.