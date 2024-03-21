JPD Make Arrest in February Parking Lot Shots Fired Incident

Jacksonville Police have arrested a local man in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred near Downtown Jacksonville in late February.

Jacksonville Police received a report of a shots fired incident around 1:35AM on February 25th in the 200 block of West Morgan Street near the West Morgan Depot, near where a large group of people had gathered. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Jacksonville Police arrested 25-year old Nicholas L.A. Johnson of the 1000 block of North Church at the Jiffi Stop in the 800 block of West Morton last night around 10:15. According to police reports, Johnson was wanted in connection to the February 25th incident. He has been cited for reckless discharge of a firearm. He currently remains held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.