JPD Makes Multiple Arrests in Wake of Weekend Mob Incidents

Multiple arrests have been made this week related to a pair of incidents that occurred in Jacksonville over the weekend.

According to press releases by the Jacksonville Police Department over the mid-day today, four people have been arrested in connection to an alleged aggravated battery incident that occurred in the 800 block of Doolin Avenue on Sunday.

Police responded to a residence on Doolin at approximately 4 pm Sunday after a caller advised that multiple people were fighting and that the caller had heard a gunshot before abruptly hanging up.

Police have since arrested 27-year-old Hanee E.A. Mitchell, 23-year-old James L. White, 21-year-old Jordan I. White, and 24-year-old Marcus Timberson, all of Jacksonville, in connection to the Doolin Avenue incident.

Jacksonville Police officials said earlier this week that they believe the incident on Doolin was possibly connected to a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday when a home in the 600 block of North Prairie Street was struck by gunfire.

The resident from North Prairie was arrested at the Doolin Street location later that day. 32-year-old Derrick D. Walton was taken into custody for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after he was seen possessing a handgun during the incident.

Walton is listed along with eight other individuals who were arrested in connection to a felony mob action incident that occurred at approximately 1:12 am Saturday when police were called to The West Morgan Depot tavern in the 200 block West Morgan Street due to a large fight involving several patrons.

Also arrested in connection to the incident at The West Morgan Depot were 21-year-old Jayla A. White, 21-year-old Makayla A. Lawlor, 22-year-old Michaela J. Anders, 49-year-old Bamako A. Walton, 52-year-old Kenneth Walton, and 26-year-old Arzellus A.J. Wilson, all of Jacksonville.

Hanee E. A. Mitchell and James L. White were arrested in connection to both the Doolin Avenue and West Morgan Depot incidents.

Police said Monday they believed the North Prairie shots fired incident, and the Doolin Avenue incident stemmed from ongoing issues between two groups of people. Investigators say all three incidents remain under investigation with more arrests expected to be made.

Jacksonville Police are asking anyone who has further information on these incidents to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.