JPD, Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Assist Central IL Enforcement Group In Drug Warrant Arrest

By Benjamin Cox on January 31, 2025 at 8:49am

Jacksonville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group [CEIG] executed a search warrant in Jacksonville Thursday morning.

According to a Jacksonville Police press release, the search warrant was a result of an investigation over the last several months, involving the previously mentioned agencies, along with the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The warrant was executed at approximately 5:30 yesterday morning in the 1500 block of West State Street. 44-year old Bogarth O. Lopez of that vicinity was taken into custody on a citation of methamphetamine delivery.

He currently remains held at the Morgan County Jail.