JPD, Morgan Coroner Release Information on Fatal Car Crash from Jacksonville’s North End

Jacksonville Police have released information about a single-vehicle crash that killed a man more than a week ago.

The Journal Courier reports that 20 year old Tafari K. Goddard was driving a vehicle that left the roadway at East Walnut and North East streets about 5:45 a.m. On Sunday, October 30th. The passenger side of the vehicle struck a utility pole causing extensive damage. Goddard was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, according to Jacksonville Police speaking to the Journal Courier.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson told the paper that Goddard later succumbed to blunt-force trauma injuries less than an hour later at the hospital.

No further information about the crash has been released. Services for Goddard were held over the weekend in Springfield.