JPD Needs Tips For Jewelry Theft from Apartment on West College

The Jacksonville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to aid in a recent residential burglary investigation.

Some time between 11PM and midnight on Friday, March 8th, unknown individuals entered an apartment in the 800 block of West College Avenue. Upon entry, various pieces of valuable jewelry was taken.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, submit a tip online by going to the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook Page and leave a tip by clicking on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page, or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers website: morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘Payout.’

Remember, Crime Stoppers wants your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.