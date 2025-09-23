JPD Officer Brian Baptist Dies Suddenly

By Gary Scott on September 23, 2025 at 6:57am

It was a tough day around Jacksonville city hall yesterday, and the weight was felt at last night’s meeting.

Jacksonville police officer Brian Baptist died suddenly over the weekend during a trip to Wisconsin. He was 49, and appeared to have died from natural causes.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard struggled at the end of the meeting, honoring Baptist through tears. The council held a moment of silence in honor of Baptist.

Ezard urged council members to lift the family up with prayers.

Finance committee chairman Don Cook served as police chief, and hired Baptist years ago.

Cook says Baptist lit up a room when he entered, and was a good officer.

The only action taken by the city council last night was rezoning approval to manufacturing, an area bordered by Country Club Road, Route 104 and Woods Lane. The property will be used as a solar power field.

Another item that would have brought on Springbrook software to run the city’s payroll, and accounts receivable and payables, was pulled from the agenda. Clerk Angela Salyer says a few details need to be worked out.