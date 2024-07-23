JPD Officer Injured During Traffic Stop

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman early this morning after she allegedly fled from a traffic stop that injured an officer.

Officers initiated the stop just after 1AM in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue, but according to police reports the driver fled. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle from fleeing the stop and injured their hand on a car window as it sped off.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of North Main Street after a high-speed chase. Upon getting the vehicle stopped, officers arrested the driver, 19-year old Montiara S. McGee of that vicinity. She was cited for aggravated fleeing or eluding police, resisting a peace officer causing injury, resisting a peace officer, speeding, and improper signaling.

According to Jacksonville Police, the officer was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment of the hand injury and is expected to make a quick recovery.

McGee was booked into the Morgan County Jail and later released with a notice to appear in court.