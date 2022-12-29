JPD On the Lookout for Jeep Involved in Hit and Run Crash

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent hit & run incident.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, at 3:40 pm, Tuesday, December 20th, a vehicle struck another vehicle in the 1000 block of Beesley Avenue and then fled the scene.

The vehicle that fled was described as a black 2002 Jeep Wrangler with a vinyl top. The Jeep will have minor damage to the driver’s side front fender. The Driver was reported to be a white male with a beard between his mid-twenties the to early thirties in age.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be payout. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.