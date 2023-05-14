JPD Recover Two Reported Stolen Vehicles on Saturday

Jacksonville Police were able to aid in the recovery of two allegedly stolen vehicles on Saturday.

Officers responded to a complaint at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue at 10:58AM on Saturday. The complainant told police that four individuals had parked a black Chevy LT in front of the new Eastlawn Apartments building, and said the individuals were acting suspicious in nature. Upon arrivial, officers were able to identify that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Taylorville. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time it was found by officers. Police reports say that the vehicle was eventually returned to its owner.

Officers responded to a second complaint of a vehicle reported stolen at 10:59AM Saturday. The Police Department received the call from a complainant in Springfield saying that their financial institution had pinged their vehicle in Jacksonville, somewhere in the vicinity of the 300 block of West Dunlap Street. No description of the vehicle was listed in police reports. Officers were able to find the complainant’s vehicle at the pinged location, where it was found to be parked and unoccupied. The police report indicates that the vehicle was later returned to its owner.