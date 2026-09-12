JPD releases Labor Day 2026 enforcement numbers

By Benjamin Cox on September 11, 2026 at 9:08pm

The Jacksonville Police Department reports one DUI arrest as a result of its Labor Day safety campaign.

The enforcement campaign ran from August 14th through September 8th.

JPD also issued 51 seat belt citations, including 16 during nighttime hours.

Officers made eight other criminal arrests and issued 24 citations for suspended or revoked licenses, or no valid insurance.

Police Chief Doug Thompson says the campaign helped make Jacksonville roads safer while spreading the message about the risks of impaired driving.

JPD participated with law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Illinois in the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Drive High, Get a DUI and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

The initiatives are funded through federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Illinois State Police and the Morgan, Scott, Cass and Greene County sheriff’s offices have not yet released their enforcement totals for the holiday weekend.