JPD Respond To Another Shots Fired Incident on Jordan Street

Jacksonville Police received a report from a familiar location overnight Sunday.

A caller reported shots being fired in the 600 block of Jordan Street at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning. The caller reported at least 8 shots being fired in the vicinity, which awoke them out of bed. The caller said that the gunfire was in the direction of the old apartment buildings just west of the Early Years parking lot. The caller also said that the shots were in rapid succession, as if they were from an automatic weapon.

The caller reported that they witnessed a smaller gray SUV occupied by at least one black male subject go down the street near the vicinity of where the shots had occurred and a white sedan speed away from near the Early Years building shortly after the incident.

Upon arrival, police reports indicate that one vehicle was struck by gunfire near the location. No injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.

The 600 block of Jordan Street has been a magnet of shots fired incidents over the last two months in Jacksonville. At approximately 11:18PM on July 23rd police received reports of shots being fired in both the 600 block of Jordan Street and the 300 block of North Prairie. A house and a vehicle were struck in each location but no injuries were reported.

On July 26th, an individual was shot at while sitting in a vehicle the 200 block of East Dunlap Street by occupants of a black vehicle.

Four nights later on July 27th at approximately at 9:50PM unknown suspects fired between 15-20 rounds into a residence and then fled. Shots fired incidents also occurred in the 600 block of Allen Avenue and the 800 block of North Clay Avenue. Suspects in those shootings were later located in a vehicle and led police on a chase down to Glen Carbon, Illinois. After being stopped by police in a cornfield, the suspects fled and have not been apprehended. The vehicle and the weapons were recovered on July 27th and are currently being held as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Police have indicated that the July 23rd, July 26th, and July 27th are all connected and appear to be a feud between two separate groups. Police have not indicated if Sunday morning’s events are connected to these others shots fired events in the city.

Anyone with information into these incidents is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers unit at 217-243-7300 to leave an anonymous tip.