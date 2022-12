By Jeremy Coumbes on December 30, 2022 at 8:50am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of possible shots fired incident this morning.

West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 700 block of North East Street at 1:40 this morning of shots fired in the area.

According to a police report this morning, the incident is pending further investigation and no further details are available at this hour.

This is a developing story, WLDS News will bring you more information as it becomes available.