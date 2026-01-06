JPD respond to shots fired incident in front of Beecher Hi-Rise

At approximately 9:30 p.m. tonight, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue for a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, officers discovered evidence that shots had been fired. Officers were able to determine that no one was injured from the incident. This incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. No further information has been released.

Police are asking if anyone has any further information regarding this investigation to please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 479-4630 or the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at (217) 243-7300.