JPD Respond to Shots Fired Incident Monday Night

Jacksonville Police responded to a call of shots fired last night.

Police responded to the 600 block of South Prairie Street at approximately 8:30 pm after a complainant advised they had heard approximately 5 to 6 gunshots in the area.

Upon investigation, officers discovered a residence in the area with bullet holes on the exterior. Police indicate an investigation is ongoing and no further details were available as of press time.

Anyone with information into this incident is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers unit at 217-243-7300 to leave an anonymous tip.