JPD Searching For 2 Men In Connection To County Market Incident

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting assistance in identifying and locating the two Black males pictured. The Jacksonville Police Department wishes to speak to them regarding an incident that occurred at 1:20pm on Thursday September 3rd at County Market on West Morton Avenue. The first male is described to be wearing a dark colored shirt with white markings and a black bucket hat. He was using a motorized shopping cart. The second male was wearing a blue Kansas City Royal’s uniform shirt and blue jeans along with black athletic shoes. They then exited the parking lot in an older model white Cadillac sedan.

The police are asking that anyone who has information about these two men to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. There are cash rewards if your tip leads to an arrest. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.