JPD Searching For Clues After Attempted ATM Theft at West Morton Avenue Bank

Customers of a Jacksonville bank are awaiting the return of an outdoor ATM.

At 1:25AM on April 19th, a commercial burglary alarm came from the outdoor ATM at Heartland Bank & Trust Company, located at 1604 West Morton Avenue. Jacksonville Police responded to the location and according to police reports, unknown individuals attempted to steal the ATM. The machine was broken away but the suspects were unable to leave with the machine.

According to communications from Heartland Bank Chief Retail Officer Diane Lanier, Heartland is going to replace the machine. Lanier says the site is ready for the replacement and the new machine is on order. However, there is no timetable for the installation.

Jacksonville Police are still searching for information on the attempted theft and criminal damage case. If you have any further information, contact Jacksonville Police Investigations at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.