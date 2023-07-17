JPD Searching for Hit & Run Suspect

Jacksonville Police are searching for the driver in a hit & run reported early Sunday morning.

Police dispatch received a call at 7:57AM Sunday from a resident near the intersection of East Chambers and South Main Street. The caller reported vehicle parts in the roadway and a downed street sign.

Upon arrival, police found that a vehicle had been traveling southbound on South Main Street when it left the roadway and struck a Speed Limit sign and a utility pole before leaving the scene.

A short time later, officers located the alleged vehicle, which sustained damage to the front passenger side bumper, hood, fender, and tire. Car parts previously located at the scene of the crash had VIN numbers that matched the vehicle that police located, according to the report.

The driver was not located near the found the vehicle and police are still searching for them. The Speed Limit sign and utility pole required replacement.

Jacksonville Police say if you have any information or possible video of the incident to contact the department’s Investigations Unit by calling 217-479-4630.