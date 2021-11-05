JPD Searching for Missing Teenager

Jacksonville Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

14-year-old Bryson R. McFadden was reported missing to Jacksonville Police. Bryson McFadden is described as a 14-year-old white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 112 pounds.

According to the announcement by the Jacksonville Police Department, Bryson wears glasses, is developmentally disabled, hard of hearing, and has a speech impairment.

Police say Bryson McFadden may be in possession of a dark gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plate number CC 82736.

Jacksonville Police officials ask that if you see Bryson McFadden call 911 or your nearest law enforcement. They advise using caution if you see Bryson because he can become upset easily when approached by strangers.