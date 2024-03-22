JPD Searching For Tips On Slashed Tires on East State Street

Crime Stoppers of Morgan Scott and Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in a recent investigation of criminal damage to a vehicle.

Sometime between 1:45am and 8:30am on Monday, March 18th, unknown individuals slashed two tires on a parked vehicle in the 500 block of East State Street.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button on the top of the page or visit their website and leave a tip at morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You can also call in a tip by phoning the hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be texted to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘Payout.’

Remember Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.