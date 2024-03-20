JPD Searching For Vehicle That Damaged Fence at Morgan Co. Fairgrounds

The Jacksonville Police are requesting information in regards to a recent hit and run investigation that resulted in property damage at the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

Jacksonville Police believe that an unknown vehicle collided with and drove through a fence located near the Grand Avenue and West State Street entrance some time around midnight Saturday. The vehicle then proceeded through the grounds, with the vehicle leaking oil and fluid over the grass before proceeding northbound out of the fairgrounds.

A caller reported to police at about 1:45 Sunday afternoon that someone had driven through the fence.

If you have any information concerning this incident, contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or you can leave a tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300.