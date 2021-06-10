JPD Seeing Info on Recent Battery of a Juvenile

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent battery of a juvenile.

In the early evening hours of June 6, a juvenile was battered by an unknown male at West Chambers and Gladstone.

The suspect was described as being a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black ‘Champion’ brand pants, and a black ‘Jordan’ cap. The suspect was in a white minivan with tinted windows, along with other juveniles.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward.