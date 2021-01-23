JPD Seek Info on Couple Connected to Recent Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting assistance in Identifying a couple in connection to a recent theft

The Jacksonville Police Department wishes to speak to them in regards to a Retail Theft that occurred at a business in the 1200 block of West Morton.

The Female was described as having blue hair and was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a white bag.

The Male was wearing a black and white shirt and blue jeans. They were witnessed exiting in an older model Grey SUV with tinted windows.

Pictures of the white male and white female can be viewed in this story on WLDS.com and the WLDS News Facebook page.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.