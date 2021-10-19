JPD Seek info on Suspected Vehicle Connected to Drive-by Shooting on South Prairie

Can you identify? Jacksonville Police are seeking information on this vehicle in connection to a drive by shooting that occurred on South Prairie Street on the night of Monday, October 18th.

More information has become available on a shots fired incident that occurred Monday night in Jacksonville.

According to a Crime of the Week update from Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, at approximately 8:30 pm on Monday, October 18th, a residence in the 600 block of South Prairie Street was struck by gunfire.

According to police reports, a complainant called into West Central Dispatch after hearing what they described as five to six gunshots. Police found bullet holes in the exterior of the residence a short time later during the investigation.

Police say no one was injured in the incident. The white SUV pictured is the suspected vehicle. The vehicle is reported to have exited the scene Westbound on Chambers immediately following the shooting.

Jacksonville police ask anyone who identifies the vehicle can submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers mobile app. If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”